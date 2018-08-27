Woman killed in motorcycle-SUV collision in Shippagan

A collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV on the Acadian Peninsula over the weekend has claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman and seriously injured a 48-year-old man, both from Haut-Shippagan.

North District RCMP responded to the fatal crash on J.D. Gauthier Boulevard in Shippagan on Sunday at 4:15 p.m., said Cpl. Jocelyn Lebouthillier.

Police believe the victim was travelling south on her motorcycle when she was struck by a northbound SUV that was turning left onto Rue Habitat, he said.

The woman died at the scene.

The man, who was travelling on a motorcycle behind her, lost control attempting to avoid the collision and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, said Lebouthillier.

The two occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

An accident reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is continuing, said Lebouthillier.