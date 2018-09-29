Skip to Main Content
Man, 26, dies following motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner

Man, 26, dies following motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner

A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner, N.B., early Saturday morning, RCMP say.

Police say it appears the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree early Saturday morning

CBC News ·

A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner, N.B., early Saturday morning, RCMP say.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Sussex RCMP responded to a call of a crash on Main Street in Sussex Corner. Police say it appears the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree. A man from Picadilly, N.B., was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us