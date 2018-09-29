Man, 26, dies following motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner

A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Sussex Corner, N.B., early Saturday morning, RCMP say.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Sussex RCMP responded to a call of a crash on Main Street in Sussex Corner. Police say it appears the motorcycle left the road and struck a tree. A man from Picadilly, N.B., was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.