Skip to Main Content
33-year-old man dies in Savoie Landing motorcycle crash
New Brunswick·New

33-year-old man dies in Savoie Landing motorcycle crash

A 33-year-old Le Goulet man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday

CBC News ·
Lamèque RCMP said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing. (CBC)

A 33-year-old Le Goulet man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday on Chiasson Road in Savoie Landing, about two kilometres northeast of Shippagan.

The man died from his injuries at the site of the crash, Lamèque RCMP said in a statement.

Police said an investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|