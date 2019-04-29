Saint-Charles man dies in motorcycle crash

A Saint-Charles, N.B., man has died following a motorcycle crash last night on Saint-Charles Sud Road.

Richibucto RCMP responded to a call Friday at around 6:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. RCMP believe speed was a factor. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Corporal Guy Marquis said.

The driver died at the scene. He was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.