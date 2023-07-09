Shediac man, 35, dies in motorcycle crash in Grand Barachois
A 35-year-old Shediac man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Grand Barachois, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
RCMP respond to single-vehicle crash Saturday at 10:40 a.m.
New Brunswick RCMP say the man crashed while driving a motorcycle Saturday at 10:40 a.m.
Police believe the man lost control of the vehicle and hit a culvert. He died at the scene.
Police are investigating.