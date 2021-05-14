Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in northeast

A 58-year-old man from Bertrand died when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on Thursday night, say the New Brunswick RCMP.

A Bertrand man was killed when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on Thursday, RCMP say. (CBC)

At about 10:15 p.m., the Neguac RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and Neguac Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision on Peter's Road, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The collision is believed to have happened when the pickup truck travelling south made a left turn and hit the motorcycle, which was travelling north.

The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old man from Saint-Wilfred, was not injured. Both were the only occupants of their vehicles, the RCMP say.

An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.

