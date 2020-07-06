Woman dead after motorcycle crash near Sussex

A woman who went out on a motorcycle ride and didn't come home overnight was found dead Sunday.

The 50-year-old woman from Apohaqui was involved in a crash in Lower Cove, about five kilometres west of Sussex, an RCMP release said.

On Sunday morning, the Sussex RCMP were told a woman had gone out on a motorcycle ride and didn't come home. Police went looking for her and found her motorcycle off the road along Riverview Drive East in Lower Cove that afternoon, the release said.

"The woman had died at the scene," the release said.

The release doesn't say who alerted police to her absence or if there was evidence of another vehicle involved in the crash.

The scene has been examined by an RCMP collision reconstructionist, the release said. Police are investigating the cause of the crash and expecting the results of an autopsy.