Motorcyclist dies of injuries after collision in Fredericton

A motorcyclist has died of his injuries following a collision in southeast Fredericton on Sunday evening.

Fredericton police say the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the Lincoln Road near the Agricultural Experimental Farm at around 8:10 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release on Monday.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police did not release the identity of the victim and would not confirm whether any charges were laid.

They noted the accident remains under investigation and said further details would be released later Tuesday.