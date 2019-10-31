Public's input sought on plan to switch motor vehicle inspections to every 2 years

The New Brunswick government is seeking public input on plans to switch annual motor vehicle inspections to every two years, effective January 2020.

The proposed changes to the Motor Vehicle Act for personal passenger vehicles are available online for public review until Nov. 27, Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart announced on Thursday.

Under the proposed regulations, new vehicles with a gross vehicle mass under 4,500 kilograms would have an initial inspection that would be good for three years, while older personal vehicles would be require inspection every two years.

The cost of inspection for personal passenger vehicles would be $45 every two years rather than the current cost of $35 annually.

A break for car owners

"The government is committed to making it less expensive to own a car," Urquhart said in a statement.

"Reducing the requirement for motor vehicle inspections to once every two years is a step towards making it more affordable and convenient for the driving public."

Commercial vehicles will still require annual inspections, and police officers will continue to have the authority to order vehicle inspections, he said.

The government announced its intentions to do away with annual inspections earlier this year.

"It's not government's responsibility to tell you whether your vehicle is safe," Urquhart had said at the time.

First considered 8 years ago

The new regulations would exempt manufactured trailers of less than 1,500 kilograms from inspection and require only a one-time inspection of homemade trailers of the same weight.

Feedback about the proposed regulations can be submitted by emailing nicole.shorrock@gnb.ca or calling 506-444-3663.

New Brunswick has considered changing its motor vehicle inspection system since at least 2011.

Nova Scotia switched its inspection system in 2009 to exempt new cars for the first three years. They would be inspected every two years after that.