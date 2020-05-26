Woman dead after crash on Highway 15 in Dieppe

A motor vehicle accident that closed down traffic on a major Moncton highway has left a woman dead and sent a man to hospital.

At around 1 a.m., Codiac RCMP arrived on scene at Wheeler Boulevard to discover a transport truck on its side and another vehicle, an SUV, on fire.

The woman died on the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of the truck was sent to hospital with undefined injuries.

Highway 15 between Paul Street in Dieppe and Dieppe Boulevard was closed to traffic Tuesday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.