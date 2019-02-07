Mother and daughter's response to strange phone call may have saved a life

A Nackawic mother and daughter may have saved a man's life this week after they were awakened in the middle of the night by strange phone calls.

"It was like a horrific noise on the other end," said Shannon Tansley, describing two voice mail messages that were left on her daughter Hannah's phone at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"It sounded almost like somebody was dying, which to a 16-year-old was probably the scariest thing she's ever heard."

"Almost like strangulation noises, somebody was gasping that hard for air and then coughing and stuff."

They originally thought it was a prank and did an internet search on the phone number, Tansley said in an interview Thursday.

Not a prank

The search revealed the number was a landline connected to an address near Fredericton.

They called the number and got an answering machine with two names in the greeting, which seemed to match the listing.

At that point, another call came in to her daughter's phone.

"I tried to talk to him, but it was a very confusing conversation. It was like he wasn't there. He wasn't making sense. He was basically trying to say, 'Are you my daughter?' And I'm like, 'No, you have the wrong number."

Tansley said even after that conversation she was skeptical. They went around the house locking the doors.

And she thought about calling police because she was scared.

"We were a little bit intimidated by it," she said.

'May have saved a life'

Then they looked up the name on Facebook and found the profile of an elderly man.

"Once we ... started to calm down and really think about everything I said, 'Yeah, we better call the cops.'"

Tansley said the police told her they would do a wellness check on the man and get back to her.

She heard back about 45 minutes later.

"He said, 'The man is very lucky that he called you guys this evening,'" recounted Tansley.

"'He's very sick and he had to go in the ambulance … You guys may have saved a life tonight.'"

Wanted to cry

Tansley said she was flooded with emotions. It was a huge relief after being afraid "to the pit of" her stomach, and she "just wanted to start bawling."

RCMP confirmed they received a call around 3 a.m. Tuesday and conducted a well-being check. Cpl. Julie Rogers-Marsh said the individual was taken to the hospital but she didn't know if they were still there.

Tansley is glad they made the phone call instead of just muting the phones and going back to sleep.

She said part of the reason they didn't do that is because she's "a very anxious person."

She's not sure she would have been able to get back to sleep if they hadn't looked into it.

"I probably would have sat by the front door," she said.

A lesson about caring for others

But she also feels there's a lesson in the experience about taking the time to look out for neighbours.

"It may have taken an hour out of our life but it could have saved his," Tansley said. "And maybe it did.

"It's so easy to say, 'I don't have time for that, it's none of my business.' But it is your business."

Tansley is unsure of the man's condition.

"I hope it is a happy ending, but at least we know that he didn't sit there alone for the rest of the night and suffer."