Future of abandoned Miramichi bridge remains uncertain

The Morrissy Bridge in Miramichi may have closed 15 years ago, but visit the structure today and you'll see pedestrians, cyclists and anglers sidestepping the signs and barricades that attempt to bar access — even though there are other bridges in the area.

"It's a shortcut," laughed a motorcyclist after driving across the Morrissy.

The continued use is argument enough to restore and renew the abandoned bridge, according to advocates who want to turn it into something special in this community, about 145 kilometres north of Moncton.

Construction started in 1913 on the steel bridge that stretches around 430 metres across the Miramichi River.

Named for local politician John Morrissy, it was finished in November of 1914 and connected the former town of Newcastle to communities on the other side of the river at Chatham Head.

And it was was built with a swinging span that would open to allow ships to continue upriver.

In 2008, the province's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the bridge to all traffic because of "structural deficiencies" following an inspection.

It was supposed to be torn down, but since then various groups have continued to make the argument that it be repurposed, using Fredericton's Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge as an example.

"I'd like to see it treated the same as the decommissioned bridge in Fredericton and become a walking bridge that connects the community, not only for walking, but for snowmobiles and four-wheelers — a safe crossing," said John McKay, a former mayor of Miramichi and former Liberal MLA.

He's been trying to convince different levels of government to fund its restoration.

Despite signs and barricades, the Morrissy Bridge continues to be used by pedestrians, cyclists, anglers and even the occasional motorcyclist. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The city is game, but wants to focus on it's trail system first, said Mayor Adam Lordon.

"It is in our active transportation plan that the City of Miramichi would like see the Morrissy Bridge renewed for the purposes the user groups are requesting," Lordon said in an email.

"However, our plan calls for the development of the River Loop (North and South spine) first, build up some trails and then with the completed river loop, help build momentum for their use in the community."

Lordon said the city would be "supportive of a project to renew the Morrissy Bridge for those purposes," but it would be up to the province to secure the funding.

Snowmobile trails that run through the city must cross the Miramichi River to access the northern parts of the trial system. McKay said warmer winters have made those crossings dangerous, and using the Morrissy Bridge would be an ideal alternative.

"That's always been the dream for many years," said Bobby Norton, president of the Miramichi Valley Snowmobile Club.

"It would be a wonderful benefit."

But he's skeptical of anyone fronting the cash to get the job done.

A spokesperson for the city said the most recent estimates for bridge repair are between $20-$35 million.

McKay said he's hoping funds from the federal government's climate change infrastructure fund could be used for the project.

In a letter to Premier Blaine Higgs, McKay said he made the argument that warming winters will eventually make snowmobile crossings treacherous. He said he received a response last week from the premier.

"The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) has been approached by various groups interested in the rehabilitation of the Morrissy Bridge for recreation use," said Premier Blaine Higgs in a letter viewed by CBC News.

"DTI remains willing to consider transferring it to an entity interested in providing for the rehabilitation of this structure for use as part of New Brunswick's trail network.

"This approach would be similar to that of the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge, which is no longer part of DTI's bridge inventory," wrote Higgs.

Fredericton's own swing-span bridge is a popular pedestrian crossing and has been featured heavily in tourism campaigns.

"Why not the same thing here?" said McKay. "I haven't heard anybody saying it would be a bad thing to have a walking bridge here. If the community really wants it, it'll happen."