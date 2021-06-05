Fire destroys house in Upper Sackville

Fire destroyed a house in Upper Sackville, N.B., Saturday morning.

About 30 firefighters from Sackville, Dorchester and Point de Bute responded around 6 a.m. The structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

"The structure is a total loss," said Sackville Fire Chief Craig Bowser.

Fire crews remained at the site at noon watching for hot spots.

Bowser said no firefighters were injured. He said he couldn't comment about whether there were people in the house, referring inquiries to the RCMP.

The fire is under investigation.