Trial of woman accused of shooting airsoft gun at police set for fall 2020

A woman accused of firing an airsoft gun at first responders near the Moncton airport in January will stand trial in fall 2020.

Morgan Maryanne Connors, 25, of Dartmouth, N.S., faces 13 charges related to the shooting Jan. 5 near the Moncton airport.

Connors was in court briefly as lawyers confirmed trial dates on Monday.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for March 20, 2020.

A judge and jury trial has been set from Sept. 15 to Oct. 9 next year.

Connors faces charges that include pointing an airsoft gun at two people, pointing the airsoft gun at RCMP Const. Pierre-Alexandre Roy, possession of brass knuckles, shooting the airsoft gun at Cpl. Stéphane Paré-Lemire during her arrest, uttering death threats, dangerous driving, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The trial is expected to last several weeks. (Nicholas Gautreau)

In a news release, Codiac Regional RCMP said emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard in Dieppe around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Police allege the driver of the vehicle fired at Dieppe firefighters and paramedics who arrived at the scene. A Mountie shot Connors, leaving her with unspecified injuries.

New Brunswick RCMP requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team conduct a review of police actions.

Connors remains in custody.