Morgan Maryanne Connors pleaded guilty to 7 charges last month.

A Dartmouth woman who admitted to firing an airsoft gun at first responders near the Moncton airport last January will be in court Oct. 21 for a sentencing hearing.

Morgan Maryanne Connors was in a Moncton courtroom Monday to answer to a charge of possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, which was among 13 charges laid after the incident Jan. 5.

Connors, 25, did not appear in court, but her lawyer, Martin Goguen, asked to have the drug matter postponed until the sentencing hearing later this month.

A judge and jury trial for Connors had been set for Sept. 15 to Oct. 9 next year on all 13 charges.

But she appeared in provincial court on Sept. 6 and pleaded guilty to seven charges, including discharging an airsoft gun, two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of pointing an air soft gun, dangerous driving and possession of a prohibited weapon, brass knuckles.

The drug charge was dealt with separately because it required a federal prosecutor.

Still in custody

Connors was arrested after Codiac Regional RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard in Dieppe around 2:25 p.m. last Jan. 5.

Police alleged the driver of the vehicle fired at Dieppe firefighters and paramedics who arrived at the scene. An airsoft gun, which Connor was accused of discharging, fires plastic or resin pellets and can resemble actual firearms but has less power.

A Mountie shot Connors, leaving her with unspecified injuries.

New Brunswick RCMP requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team conduct a review of police actions.

Connors remains in custody.