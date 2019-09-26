A federal parolee who was at large from a Saint John halfway house for more than four months has been arrested in Truro, N.S.

Morgan MacDonald, 31, was found hiding in a vacant apartment on Curtis Drive at 9:30 Monday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

MacDonald "struggled briefly" with Mounties and Truro Police Service officers before being taken into custody, said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

He was charged with being unlawfully at large and appeared in Truro provincial court Tuesday before being turned over to Correctional Service Canada officials, she said.

MacDonald also has several outstanding provincial warrants, according to Clarke.

Saint John police had asked the public to help find MacDonald in June and warned that he should not be approached.

A federal warrant for MacDonald's arrest was issued after he was released from the maximum security prison in Renous, N.B., on May 16 and failed to arrive at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John as required.

MacDonald was serving a sentence of just over four years at the Atlantic Institution for robbery, criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon.