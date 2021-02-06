N.B. COVID roundup: More variant cases expected; premier hopes for Atlantic bubble return

New Brunswick is preparing for more cases of COVID-19 variants in the coming weeks.

Public Health has found four cases of the coronavirus variant first reported in the U.K.

Two are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

There are currently 228 total active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

More than 100 of those cases are in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region (Zone 4), which remains under a full lockdown.

The Moncton region (Zone 1) is under the red-level restrictions with 52 active cases, while the rest of the province remains in the orange recovery phase.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday that a probable fourth case was discovered, but did not disclose where.

"The person is obviously in isolation and the tests are coming forward," Higgs said.

Public Health confirmed a close contact of a previous variant case tested positive for COVID-19 and is suspected to have the variant as well.

The individual is being treated as though they have the variant while a sample is analyzed at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Sights set on Atlantic bubble

The premier said he expects more cases of the variant to be found but is confident the province is capable of keeping it under control.

"We need to be diligent about protecting ourselves and others. We can avoid an outbreak with this variant, but we have to be cognisant, that, yes, it is here in New Brunswick now," he told CBC New Brunswick News at 6.

New Brunswick hopes to rejoin the Atlantic bubble in the coming months, (John Robertson/CBC)

Higgs urged New Brunswickers not to hold large gatherings during Sunday's Super Bowl and to continue to follow Public Health measures.

"Our hope right now is to get back into the Atlantic bubble, let that be our goal at this point in time as the rest of the country recovers," he said. "There is some hope in that as the vaccines roll out."

Cases have been declining in New Brunswick over the past week.

Vaccination of everyone could be delayed

New Brunswick initially expected to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccination to everyone who wanted it by early fall.

But the province now anticipates it could take until the end of 2021 for everyone to get immunized, following delays in Canada's vaccine delivery schedule.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he still remains hopeful for herd immunity around September.

"There's a number of vaccines that are currently available and under approval process, so we should be able to expedite that," he said.

The premier said Canadian biomedical companies should be encouraged to explore production options in the event a supply of booster shots is needed into the future. Some experts believe the vaccine could be similar to the flu shot and require additional doses to maintain immunity.

"We should have a licence to manufacture it right here," he said.

