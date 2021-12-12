Power restored for many N.B. Power customers

Over 5,100 N.B. Power customers were impacted by power outages on Sunday afternoon.

The power outages stood at 4,000 Sunday morning and grew to more than 5,000 in the early afternoon, but that number dropped to 1,643 customers by evening.

The largest number of people impacted were in the Chaleur region, where there was just over 1,600 customers without power in Bathurst and North Tetagouche at one point. The power in the region has since returned.

There was also over 1,200 customers without power in the central region of the province at the peak of the outages, up from over 800 earlier in the morning. That area includes York County, including Fredericton and New Maryland, and Sunbury County, which includes Oromocto and Fredericton Junction.

The power in that region is on again with the exception of 112 customers. The ongoing outages are expected to be resolved around 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., N.B. Power says.

The outages are also ongoing in Charlotte County, near the Maine border, where over 300 are still without power, mainly in Utopia. Over 1,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages.

Kings County, which includes Quispamsis and Rothesay, and Queens county, which includes Minto, are also impacted, with over 300 still without power. Close to 1,000 were without power at the peak of the outages.

The map of area impacted by power outages as of 12:20 p.m. Sunday. (N.B. Power )

There are no longer any weather warnings in effect for the province, according to Environment Canada. There were freezing rain and rain warnings for most of the province on Saturday.

Those warnings remained in effect until just after 6 a.m. this morning in Fundy National Park, Sussex, Saint John, Chipman, Quispamsis, to the southwest of the province, including Grand Manan and Saint Andrews.

Warnings that were in effect for the north of the province, including Campbellton and Charlo, ended just after 11 p.m. Saturday.