Power restored to thousands affected by N.B. Power outages

More than 22,000 New Brunswickers were without power for about an hour Saturday morning.

But the outages ended around 11:15 a.m. for most customers after a fault was identified.

About 118 customers located in Kennebecasis Valley Fundy, Charlotte Southwest and Island View in Central York Sudbury are still waiting for their power to be restored. The estimated time of restoration is between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

According to N.B. Power's website, there were 12 unplanned outages in the Kennebecasis Valley Fundy region affecting 22,525 customers.