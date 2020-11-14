More than 20 chainsaws stolen from Hanwell business

RCMP are investigating after more than 20 chainsaws were stolen from a Hanwell, N.B., business.

The theft occurred following a break-in at a business on Route 640 during the late-night hours of Oct. 19 and early morning the following day.

An individual stole an orange Arbortec gear bag, according to a news release. The chainsaws are Husqvarna 550XP, Husqvarna 372XP and Stihl MS 880.

The RCMP say video surveillance shows a person of interest wearing a jacket and ball cap.

Keswick RCMP asks anyone with information to call 506-575-6200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.