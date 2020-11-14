More than 20 chainsaws stolen from Hanwell business
The theft occurred following a break-in at a business on Route 640 during the late-night hours of Oct. 19 and early morning the following day.
RCMP investigate late-night break-in on Oct. 19
RCMP are investigating after more than 20 chainsaws were stolen from a Hanwell, N.B., business.
The theft occurred following a break-in at a business on Route 640 during the late-night hours of Oct. 19 and early morning the following day.
An individual stole an orange Arbortec gear bag, according to a news release. The chainsaws are Husqvarna 550XP, Husqvarna 372XP and Stihl MS 880.
The RCMP say video surveillance shows a person of interest wearing a jacket and ball cap.
Keswick RCMP asks anyone with information to call 506-575-6200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.