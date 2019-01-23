More snow, freezing rain to hit New Brunswick tonight

More snow and rain is expected to move into southwestern New Brunswick starting this afternoon into Thursday.

A second system will make its way across the Maritimes days after the province was hit with 50 cm of snow and close to 100 mm of rain over the weekend.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said northern parts of the province can expect snow to develop today before turning to freezing rain and ice pellets late tomorrow morning.

Simpkin said temperatures will increase about 15 degrees from morning to afternoon today.

A major winter storm that's pummelling the province has forced all schools to close, flight cancellations and thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity Monday. Many communities across the province are still digging out from a significant snowfall on Sunday. 1:00

Central and southern New Brunswick can expect periods of light snow today, changing to freezing rain tonight and then rain by morning, as temperatures rise.

Thursday could bring up to 30 mm of rain for the southern half of the province.

"That rain/snow line is going to push well to the north of Fredericton," Simpkin said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province, with freezing rain warnings for northwestern New Brunswick and rainfall warnings for the southern half of the province.

Simpkin said temperatures will rise to 5 C early tomorrow morning.

Despite warmer temps, Simpkin warned the ground is still frozen, so drivers should take caution tomorrow morning.

This video was shot by Liz Fulton at the corner of Rodney and Ludlow streets in Saint John's west side. People were trying to find the drains to clear them but they were covered in solid ice. 1:01

"Initially the rain that's going to fall is actually going to stick to the ground as freezing rain as well."

Simpkin said "heavy pockets of rain" combined with frozen storm drains from the weekend storm means localized flooding could be a problem in Saint John.

More transit troubles

This means tricky travel tonight and for morning and evening commutes Thursday.

Saint John Transit, which took buses off the road Sunday and Monday, is watching this next weather pattern closely.

There are still route changes in effect today due to poor driving conditions on some city roads.

If you’re parking outside this winter, check these five ways to keep your car from freezing up. 2:19

"We've had our folks on road very early in the morning and very late at night watching and waiting to see the outcomes and making judgement calls erring on the side of safety," said Saint John Transit president and CEO Ian MacKinnon.

The bus system usually has 5000 regular riders Monday to Friday, something MacKinnon said they don't take lightly when deciding to cancel service.

"There's a number of businesses that watch what Saint John Transit does, and they make their calls on ceasing to do business or closing down based on what transit is doing."