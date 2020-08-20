Teachers will be able to request COVID-19 testing — even if they're showing no symptoms, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

The asymptomatic testing also covers educational assistants and other support staff but does not include students "at this time," Russell said Tuesday during a briefing on the province's back-to-school plan.

Russell said students, like the rest of the public, need only show one symptom to be tested.

She said officials are working on the details to ensure widespread testing is available in time for the start of school on Sept. 8.

Russell said the reopening of public schools "will be a test of our ability to live with the virus." But she is confident that the province is "ready for the challenge."

Russell was joined at Tuesday's briefing by Marcel Lavoie, deputy minister of the francophone education system, and George Daley, deputy minister of the anglophone education system.

George Daley, the deputy minister of the anglophone education system, said no additional educational assistants will be hired for the coming school year. (Government of New Brunswick)

The next public briefing will be held Aug. 27.

Dominic Cardy, the minister of education, had been scheduled to give twice-weekly updates on the return-to-school plan until Sept. 8, but he stepped back from them after the provincial election call.

Daley said parents of "vulnerable" students can expect to hear from school officials, once they're back at work on Aug. 31. He said education staff will work with parents to determine whether those students need daily attendance or "altered" attendance, which could mean home learning.

He said vulnerable students could include those with compromised immune systems, "significant physical or mental health challenges," difficult home situations, or students with food insecurity.

Daley said education officials realize that some of those students may not have been considered "vulnerable" before the pandemic but now find themselves in more difficult situations.

Any parents who opt to keep their children home from school for non-medical reasons, or out of fear of COVID-19, must still complete a request form that can be found on the department's website, said Daley.

While some districts have already rolled out their plans for the school year, Daley said others are still working on them. He said parents can expect to hear more details over the next week or two.

A graphic showing what happens in case of an outbreak in schools. (Submitted by Government of New Brunswick)

He also warned parents that the back-to-school plans will evolve throughout the school year and that changes will be made as necessary.

Daley said parents of special-needs students will also be hearing from school officials, once they return to work, to see if changes are required to their personal plans. He acknowledged that anxiety levels are likely high as parents try to prepare their children for a pandemic-altered back-to-school.

The president of the union that represents EAs believes the province should hire more staff to help with special needs students.

With so many new rules and restrictions, Theresa McAllister is anticipating more behavioural issues with students.

"I think we're going to need extra hands on deck to accomplish what is asked of the students," said McAllister.

But Daley said additional EAs will not be hired. The reduced teacher-student ratios "will lessen the load on the EAs."