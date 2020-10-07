Family member braces for more cases at Moncton special care home

Anne-Marie Johnson said she fully expects there to be more positive cases of COVID-19 at her mother's special care home in Moncton.

Johnson's 89-year-old mother is one of 110 residents of Manoir Notre-Dame awaiting test results after two residents were confirmed to have the respiratory illness.

On Tuesday, the province's chief medical officer of health said a rapid-response team was sent to the home on Monday night to begin mass testing and contact tracing.

Dr. Jennifer Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs are scheduled to give another live-streamed news briefing today at 3 p.m.

Based on what she considered lax entrance procedures at the home, Johnson said she fully expects there to be more cases at Manoir Notre-Dame.

When she and her sister visited the home two weeks ago, they wore masks and had their temperature checked in the lobby, but no screening questions were asked. She also said her sister and brother-in-law, who visited on Sunday, were not contacted on Tuesday as part of the contact-tracing process.

I can't show her how scared I am. - Anne-Marie Johnson

In a phone call on Tuesday night, Johnson said she tried to reassure her mother that everything will be OK.

"I can't show her how scared I am," Johnson told Information Morning Fredericton.

"I'm definitely sure I'm not the only person rattled this morning."

She said she doesn't feel comfortable leaving her mother at Manoir Notre-Dame.

"If there's 10 cases there, I can't leave my mother there. I can't," said Johnson.

She planned to contact the Department of Social Development on Wednesday and ask about removing her mother from the special care home.

Two residents of Manoir Notre-Dame are in hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. (CBC)

"I'll do whatever I have to do to keep my mom. Bottom line. And I'll make the calls that I need to make today," said Johnson.

She said the home was short-staffed before the pandemic hit, "but for us, that was the only home we could afford."

At a news conference on Tuesday, Russell said the two positive residents were in their 70s and 80s. Both are in hospital in stable condition, she said.

Several workers who complained of COVID-like symptoms were being isolated and the rapid-response team was tracing contacts of the positive cases, said Russell.

Admissions and visits at Manoir Notre-Dame are suspended until further notice.

Johnson said her mother told her that all residents of the facility were on lockdown in their rooms.

"She said, 'I'm just going to lay here and I'll be OK,'" said Johnson.

That brings the total number of cases in New Brunswick since March to 205. Two people, both residents of Manoir de la Vallée, a special care home in the Campbellton region, died in June.

There are now five active cases, three in the Moncton region and two in the Saint John region.

More than 80,800 tests have been done since March.