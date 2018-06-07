Moosehead Breweries high on cannabis-infused drink deal

New Brunswick-based Moosehead Breweries Ltd. is getting into the cannabis-infused beverage business, teaming up with Sproutly Canada Inc. to develop a line of non-alcoholic "rapid onset and offset" drinks.

Moosehead, the oldest and largest independently owned brewery in Canada, announced the joint venture with the cannabis company on Tuesday.

They have entered a definitive agreement to develop, produce and market all-natural cannabis-infused beverages using Sproutly's naturally produced water-soluble cannabinoids known as Infuz2O.

"With [Sproutly's] advanced technology and our longstanding product development experience, we expect to bring to Canadian consumers cannabis beverages that address the major issues currently limiting appeal of this category in other markets," Moosehead CEO Andrew Oland said in a statement.

"A beverage that: 1) actually tastes good; and 2) provides an immediate and controllable cannabis experience lasting up to 90 minutes."

The joint venture is structured as a 50/50 equity ownership, according to the statement.

Matthew Oland, one of Moosehead's senior executives, will lead the joint venture as CEO.

The legalization of edibles is expected in Canada later this year.