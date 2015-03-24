Moosehead sues Saint John over west-side water changes

Alleging "significant and grave" mismanagement, Moosehead Breweries has launched a lawsuit against the City of Saint John.

The suit claims damages of $1.6 million in expenses incurred in the conversion of its brewery to make beer from a different water source after the municipality turned off the tap to drinking water from Spruce Lake and switched it to a collection of groundwater wells at South Bay.

The company's statement of claim says the brewery used Spruce Lake water since the start of its operations at the Main Street West location and was concerned about the chemical composition of the new well water.

It claims the company made repeated requests to be linked instead to surface water from the Loch Lomond lakes treatment system now serving the vast majority of city residents.

People living in six west Saint John neighbourhoods (in yellow) will have their homes switched from the current groundwater well system to the surface water currently servicing the majority of city residents. (Saint John Water)

The request was refused, along with an alternate one that the changeover to well water be delayed in the case of the brewery.

Moosehead was then forced to spend $1.2 million on a filtration system and a further $364,000 on what are referred to as "processing aids to counter the disruption to its brewing formulas" by the minerals and compounds contained in the well water.

Then, last year, the city announced the new water wells were being drawn down too quickly, risking contamination by seawater. Over the next two or three weeks most west-side water users — including Moosehead — will be switched to Loch Lomond surface water.

"The city's complete reversal of its Water Supply Transition initiative and its announcement that Moosehead's water supply would again be derived from a lake source rendered Moosehead's substantial investment in equipment and resources required to adapt its process from a lake water source to a well water source completely unnecessary and entirely worthless," states the claim.

The company is declining interview requests, but Patrick Oland, Moosehead's chief financial officer said in an email statement the brewery was "forced to spend money earmarked for other important programs while our pleas to the city went unheeded. It is now clear that the money the city forced us to spend is wasted because the new well system is a failure."

Also in a statement, city spokesperson Lisa Caissie said the city has shared the claim with the municipality's insurers.

"The City expects the insurers to defend the claim and appoint legal counsel shortly," she said.