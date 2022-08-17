This moose was seen walking in circles around a pole for 5 minutes

A moose walking in circles around a pole for five minutes near Stanley, N.B., was captured on camera. What's behind the strange behaviour? University of New Brunswick biology professor Graham Forbes might have the answer.

Most people do not start their day filming a moose walking around a light post for five minutes.

But the CBC's Jordan Gill, up earlier than most for his shift with Information Morning Fredericton on Friday, saw the strange behaviour from his home in Red Rock, near Stanley, New Brunswick, and filmed it on his phone.

CBC shared the video, over six minutes long, with some wildlife experts.

Graham Forbes, a biologist with the University of New Brunswick, said the moose in the video is likely experiencing "moose sickness," or neurological problems caused by a parasite that gets into the moose's spinal cord and brain.

"They get into moose and cause debilitating loss of mobility," he said.

The worm-like parasite, Forbes said, is usually long, slightly thicker than a hair, and is part of the nematode group. Likely introduced to New Brunswick in the 1940s through the white-tailed deer, moose have not evolved with immunity to the parasite.

This photo of brain worms in a container at a research lab at Acadia University is what a parasite in a moose's body could look like. (Submitted by Willow Bennett)

The worm gets into the moose's body by accident and bad luck, Forbes said. It happens when the moose is feeding on vegetation and consumes a snail carrying the eggs of the parasite. The larvae then hatch, and the worm gets into the moose's organs and tissue, and eventually the brain and spinal cord.

That can affect the moose's mobility and motor functions.

"They're known for going in circles," Forbes said.

"Sometimes you'll see a circle on the ground where they're just spinning because they can't stand up, and they keep going in a circle but sort of half lying down," he said.

"It's quite difficult to watch."

Moose in video looks underfed, biologist says

Forbes said if people encounter a moose exhibiting similar behaviour, they should keep their distance and report the animal to the Department of Natural Resources, who are equipped to euthanize the animal.

"It's the only humane thing that can be done," Forbes said, adding there's nothing that can be done for a moose in this state — it will either starve or wander out onto a road, potentially hurting itself and drivers.

Nicolas Lecomte, a biology professor at the Université de Moncton, said a parasite could be the cause for the moose's strange behaviour, but that a lack of social interaction or other neurological issues could be at play.

He compared this to animals in captivity, which will sometimes show repetitive behaviour because of a lack of stimuli.

The moose in the video, though, looks unhealthy and underfed, Lecomte said.

"For the middle of winter, usually they're quite replenished in their fat resources."