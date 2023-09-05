2 moose captured on camera sprinting through Fredericton parking lot

Nikki Jordan got out of her car to get a video of two moose running around the parking lot at her workplace, but retreated after they came a little too close.

It's not every day that you see a moose up close — let alone two — after a long day at work.

But for Nikki Jordan, that's what happened Tuesday evening..

Jordan runs a grooming salon at Pet Valu on Main Street on Fredericton's north side. After leaving work, she usually sits in her car for a few minutes to decompress before driving home.

"I happened to look up and two moose just came out from behind the building," she said.

Jordan said they ran in front of her car then stopped behind it. Itching to get a photo or video, but not being able to get a good angle, Jordan said, she got out of her car and started recording.

"What you see in one of the videos [is] I started the video, and they started coming towards me. So I got back in my car and then they just took off behind Trailway [Brewing]."

Fredericton police confirmed they responded to a call about the moose but said both animals ran back into the woods behind Trailway Brewing Co.

Jordan said the whole encounter lasted only 30 to 60 seconds.

"They kind of spun around a couple of times. They looked very scared," she said. "And then they just took off. It was pretty quick."