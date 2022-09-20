N.B. moose hunt underway, highest number of licences in 27 years

Moose season is underway this week and hunters are out in big numbers this year.

The province issued 5,107 licences for the hunt, which runs until Sept. 24.

That's the highest number since 1995.

Dwayne Sabine, a biologist with the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, said this year's increase was largely due to a drop in hunter success rates.

"So essentially we were able to issue a few more licences to harvest the same number of moose that we expected to harvest over the last couple of years," Sabine said.

The moose population is relatively stable in New Brunswick, he said.

"We watch very closely, and we manage very closely, to make sure that we're issuing licences at a level that is sustainable in the long term."

Pulling teeth to register online

For the second year in a row, hunters will be able to register their harvest online instead of going to one of the nine moose registration stations in the province.

The online registration option involves pulling and submitting an incisor from the animal. The tooth must be delivered to an office of the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development within 14 days of online registration, according to the department's website.

Of the 3,017 moose registered last year, about nine per cent were done through the online system, according to the province.

Moose teeth submitted to the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development last year. The top tooth has been cleaned. (Submitted by Jason Hoyt)

Sabine said the program was successful in its inaugural year and he thinks it will quickly gain traction.

"We expect to see an increase in online registrations this year for sure, as clients become more used to it," he said.

"The word has gotten around now, and we've published a lot of information on our website."

Both options collect similar information about the animal, according to Sabine.

He said department staff will pull a specific tooth from the harvested moose at the in-person stations, but when registering online hunters have to do it themselves.

A tooth can hold valuable information about population trends, he said, as they age like a tree, with rings on the inside.

"We can determine a very precise age of the animal at the time of harvest from those teeth and that gives us an accurate representation, at least for harvested animals, of how old they are," he said.

Sabine said the online registration was launched in response to some hunters sharing challenges about getting to one of the registration stations.

Hunters who register online, but don't drop off a tooth sample at a department office within 14 days, will be ineligible for the following year's moose draw.