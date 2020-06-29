Public Safety seeks witnesses to moose drowning near Parlee Beach

The Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help as it investigates last week's drowning of a young bull moose near Parlee Beach.

The moose appeared at the popular beach on the morning of June 22 and drowned about 500 metres from shore later that afternoon.

On Monday, the government posted on its Facebook page that conservation officers with the Department of Public Safety are looking for eyewitnesses and people who have photos or video of the incident.

"We are looking to ascertain the facts of the case as we only have minimal information at this time," department spokesperson Coreen Enos said in an emailed statement.

She did not say if the department is looking to lay charges, but did say conservation officers are responsible for enforcing New Brunswick's Fish and Wildlife Act.

Pictures and reports of the animal being chased and harassed had angered the Atlantic Wildlife Institute's director of wildlife care, Pam Novak, and some onlookers.

"What was so unfortunate and so sad with something like this, it was such a visual all day," she said after the incident. "And it was continually a worse and worse predicament."

The Department of Tourism has said an estimated 1,500 people were enjoying the water that day because of the heat.

With such a large crowd, and an unusual moose sighting, pictures and videos were quickly shared across social media.

The Department of Natural Resources started receiving calls about the moose from Shediac Bay, southwest of Parlee Beach, around 10:30 a.m.

The ranger's office in Dieppe received a call around 5 p.m. and when officials arrived, the moose was already in the water, 500 metres from shore, according to spokesperson Nick Brown.

"Officials went to try and help the animal via boat, hoping to guide it toward shore to a more isolated location, but the animal was already showing signs of fatigue and going under water," he had said.

The government is asking witnesses to contact Sgt. Denis Leger, the conservation supervisor in Dieppe, at 506-856-2344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).