Longtime moose-draw losers will get better odds this year, province says

Changes to the annual moose draw should make it easier for people who have gone a long time without a licence to finally get one, according to the provincial government.

The province announced Monday it is increasing the number of ballots available to residents who have applied but not been chosen for a licence in at least 20 years. The number of ballots entered in the computerized draw will jump to 243 from 81 for each of these applicants.

"It's going to level the playing field and make it more fair and give more opportunities for New Brunswickers to experience the great sport of moose hunting here in New Brunswick," said Mike Holland, the minister of energy and resource development.

Energy and Resource Development minister Mike Holland said the changes will help make for a fairer draw system. (CBC)

"That essentially takes a moose hunter that's been applying for 20 years or more and it takes their chances from around 63 per cent to be drawn and takes it right up to 96 per cent to be drawn."

The computer system keeps track of entries year to year, so longtime applicants will get the increased number of ballots automatically.

Each year, about 60,000 residents enter the moose draw for a much smaller number of licences. This year, 4,744 tags are available. Last year, there were 4,465.

Changes to requirements

Frank Hathaway has been one of those people whose had to wait for a long time, and he knows many others who've had the same struggle.

Hathaway runs Haley Brook Camps, a hunting outfit in Riley Brook.

"I know people who have gone into 30-plus years without getting their names and it's pretty discouraging," said Hathaway.

Ballots for longtime applicants aren't the only change the province is making. It's also changing the requirements for those applying for licences.

Under another change this year, applicants for moose licences will have to show proof they've completed a hunter safety education course or are experienced hunters. (CBC)

People will have to show proof that they've completed a hunter safety education course or that they're an experienced hunter. Before, applicants needed the training to hunt but didn't need the training to apply.

"It's going to help the avid hunter is who it's going to help," said Hathaway. "Somebody like myself, if I got a moose licence every 10 years, I'd think I died and went to heaven."

Hathaway said this will probably mean a lot fewer applications, which will give better odds to those who apply.

People will be able to apply for a moose-hunting licence after May 21. The list of who gets the licences for 2019 will be released on July 8.