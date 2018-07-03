Moose draw results now available

The New Brunswick government has released the results of the 2018 moose draw.

More than 60,000 applications were submitted for the 4,465 licences available in this year's hunt.

Hunters can check the results by calling 1-800-459-3729 or checking online at the Department of Energy and Resource Development website, the province said in a release Tuesday.

They must have their outdoors card number when they check.

"The annual moose hunt is a proud tradition in New Brunswick. Congratulations to this year's successful applicants," said Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet. "Best of luck to all 2018 Moose Draw winners. Enjoy and be safe."

Licences are now available for purchase.

The moose hunt runs from Sept. 25 to 29.