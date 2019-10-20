A moose that ran through Fredericton Saturday was tranquilized and relocated by the Department of Energy and Resource Development.

The moose was first reported on the north side sometime Friday before later being spotted in the Skyline Acres neighbourhood, according to department spokesperson Kelly Cormier.

"Throughout the day it made its way down through the university campus and was finally cornered by rangers in the parking lot of the NBCC Corporate Office on Smythe Street," Cormier said in an email to CBC News.

Cormier said the moose was a young male about 18 months old. It was healthy but exhausted.

"At approximately 3:30 Saturday afternoon it was tranquilized without incident and transported to a safe, wooded location outside of the city away from homes and people," said Cormier.

"Rangers stayed with the animal until it recovered and went off on its own into the woods."