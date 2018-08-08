Grandparents, mayor call for more moose fencing on Highway 11
'Even saving one life, it would be worth spending the money,' says mayor of Cocagne
Eight years after their daughter and son-in-law were killed in a collision with a moose on Highway 11 in Shediac, N.B., Jean Claude and Rosiland Robichaud say they are determined to see moose fencing installed along the highway.
Marie-Eve and Robin Rousselle and their young son, Dylan were returning to Dieppe on Oct. 2, 2010, after attending a family wedding in Neguac.
"They hit a moose between Cocagne Bridge and Shediac Bridge," Robichaud said.
The 10-year-old now lives with his grandparents, who had to tell him what happened to his parents.
"We told him the truth. I took his little hand and I said, 'Do you remember the accident?' and he said yes," said Rosiland. " I said, 'Well Mom and Dad aren't coming back. They're dead.'"
When Dylan asked where he would live, the Robichauds were quick to assure him they would take care of him.
"You could see in his little face that he understood what I was talking about."
Close to 3,000 accidents in 15 years
According to Transport and Infrastructure New Brunswick, there were close to 3,000 accidents on Route 11 between 1999 and 2015. Forty people have died on the highway that stretches from Campbellton to Moncton.
Many of the accidents are caused by distracted driving and collisions with animals.
Since his daughter and son-in-law died, Jean-Claude has been lobbying ceaselessly to have fencing erected along Highway 11, hoping to spare another family from his suffering.
"We'd like to see protection from bear, moose, deer, you name it. Especially moose, 'cause they're big and they're quick."
Even with the twinning of the highway expected to be completed by 2021, Robichaud wants to see fencing installed.
He's also calling for a longer moose season with more licences issued to help control the population.
Locals avoid highway
Cocagne mayor Jean Hébert is also calling for moose fencing, especially in areas known for moose and vehicle collisions.
Hébert said many of the community's residents won't even drive on Highway 11 because they don't want to hit a moose, especially in the spring.
"They seem to have a path which is not too far from here, maybe a kilometre that has had quite a few accidents," he said. "That's a major issue."
Instead, local drivers take a longer route through Shediac to avoid the highway.
Hébert said while he's not lobbying government officials for the fencing, he still thinks it should happen.
With files from Yasmine Hassan and Radio Canada