Grandparents, mayor call for more moose fencing on Highway 11

Eight years after their daughter and son-in-law were killed in a collision with a moose on Highway 11 in Shediac, N.B., Jean Claude and Rosiland Robichaud say they are determined to see moose fencing installed along the highway.

Marie-Eve and Robin Rousselle and their young son, Dylan were returning to Dieppe on Oct. 2, 2010, after attending a family wedding in Neguac.

"They hit a moose between Cocagne Bridge and Shediac Bridge," Robichaud said.

Dylan Rousselle, who was two years old when his parents died, was not hurt in the accident. (Ian Bonnell/CBC) Two-year-old Dylan survived the collision with no injuries. Robichaud credits that to his parents properly securing him in his car seat.

The 10-year-old now lives with his grandparents, who had to tell him what happened to his parents.

"We told him the truth. I took his little hand and I said, 'Do you remember the accident?' and he said yes," said Rosiland. " I said, 'Well Mom and Dad aren't coming back. They're dead.'"

When Dylan asked where he would live, the Robichauds were quick to assure him they would take care of him.

"You could see in his little face that he understood what I was talking about."

Close to 3,000 accidents in 15 years

According to Transport and Infrastructure New Brunswick, there were close to 3,000 accidents on Route 11 between 1999 and 2015. Forty people have died on the highway that stretches from Campbellton to Moncton.

Many of the accidents are caused by distracted driving and collisions with animals.

Jean-Claude and Rosiland Robichaud are raising their grandson, Dylan Rousselle, after his parents were killed in a collision with a moose eight years ago on Highway 11 in Shediac. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

Since his daughter and son-in-law died, Jean-Claude has been lobbying ceaselessly to have fencing erected along Highway 11, hoping to spare another family from his suffering.

"We'd like to see protection from bear, moose, deer, you name it. Especially moose, 'cause they're big and they're quick."

Even with the twinning of the highway expected to be completed by 2021, Robichaud wants to see fencing installed.

He's also calling for a longer moose season with more licences issued to help control the population.

Locals avoid highway

Cocagne mayor Jean Hébert is also calling for moose fencing, especially in areas known for moose and vehicle​ collisions.

Cocagne Mayor Jean Hébert said members of his community avoid driving on Highway 11, taking a longer route to avoid hitting a moose. (Ian Bonnell/CBC) "There's a few places that are pathways for moose and moose, they are deadly. So if you can cut that a little bit, even saving one life, it would be worth spending the money."

Hébert said many of the community's residents won't even drive on Highway 11 because they don't want to hit a moose, especially in the spring.

"They seem to have a path which is not too far from here, maybe a kilometre that has had quite a few accidents," he said. "That's a major issue."

Instead, local drivers take a longer route through Shediac to avoid the highway.

Hébert said while he's not lobbying government officials for the fencing, he still thinks it should happen.