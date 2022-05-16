Moose hunt applications open with most licences up for grabs since 1995

New Brunswickers can now apply for the 2022 moose hunt, with the largest number of licences available since 1995, the province announced Monday.

There are 5,107 licences up for grabs this year, said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland.

The number of licences issued annually depends on two primary factors: the size of the moose population and the success rate of hunters, he said.

"The department carefully monitors both the population and harvest trends to help ensure long-term, sustainable management of the species for all New Brunswickers," Holland said in a statement.

Applications must be in by June 10 at 11:59 p.m., and may be submitted by:

Visiting the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development website, through the Fish and Wildlife Licensing system. The application fee will be billed to the applicant's Visa, MasterCard or debit account.

Going in person to an authorized vendor.

Going in person to a Service New Brunswick location.

The cost is $9.55 (HST included).

To qualify, hunters must first have an Outdoors Card. They can registration for the free card online through the Fish and Wildlife Licensing system or in person at an authorized vendor or Service New Brunswick location, after providing proper identification.

Applicants who already have a card may avoid delays by logging into their Fish and Wildlife Licensing system account and ensuring their card information is up-to-date, the department said in a news release.

The licence draw results will be available July 4. The season runs Sept. 20-24.

"I wish all applicants the best of luck in the draw and hope everyone has a safe and successful season," Holland said.

The following is a breakdown of the number of licences available by wildlife management zone:

1 — 140

2 — 440

3 — 365

4 — 409

5 — 286

6 — 358

7 — 433

8 —277

9 — 64

10. — 66

11 — 233

12 — 351

13 — 187

14 — 126

15 — 157

16 — 186

17 — 188

18 — 183

19 — 97

20 — 153

21 — 105

22 — 80

23 — 107

24 — 36

25 — 80

More information is available on the department's website.