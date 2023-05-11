The moose is loose! Calf found swimming in N.B. pool

Mireille Vienneau got quite a shock this week when she found a moose calf had gone for a swim in her backyard pool.

Vienneau lives in Le Goulet, a small community in northestern New Brunswick, near Shippagan.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, she said the moose fell into her in-ground pool on Tuesday afternoon and tried to swim its way out, while its mother watched from a distance.

"When my husband arrived from work, we tried to get the calf out, but he was in the deeper part of the pool," said Vienneau.

"He was angry, he was kicking the water."

WATCH | Moose calf just as surprised as homeowners to find itself in a backyard pool: See a moose calf take a backyard dip near Shippagan Duration 0:35 Mireille Vienneau says the calf fell into her home’s inground pool in the New Brunswick village of Le Goulet. The young animal tried swimming its way out for more than an hour while its mother watched from a distance.

She said they tried for more than an hour and a half to rescue the calf before giving up.

"He was tired and then he found a way out, and he went through the back yard," said Vienneau.

The surprise visit didn't come without consequences. The animal's hooves managed to split the pool liner, which Vienneau said will need to be replaced.

She said moose are not strangers to the village, "but in my swimming pool, it's a lot less pleasant."