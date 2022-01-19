Mont Farlagne forced to close while employees self-isolate

A number of Mont Farlagne employees were close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, causing the ski hill in northwestern New Brunswick to close for five days.

It's better to lose a few business days than to create an unsafe environment, the ski area's general manager said in a statement to CBC News.

"The majority of our team are in forward-facing positions with direct contact to customers, and we felt it important to be cautious," Bernice Later wrote.

Later declined to say how many employees are self-isolating this week.

Mont Farlagne near Edmundston will be closed while a number of employees isolate after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19. (Mont Farlagne/Facebook.com)

The ski area is undergoing a deep clean before it reopens on Saturday.

"We're just [trying] to be good corporate citizens and ensure that we provide the safest possible environment for our employees and guests," Later said.

Crabbe Mountain, northwest of Fredericton, has maintained operations, though general manager Jordan Cheney said the need to close because of isolating employees is "definitely a worry."

With New Brunswick now following Level 3 restrictions, Crabbe Mountain is already losing revenue it would normally earn through its restaurant.

The ski hill had to lay off 20 to 25 staff, mostly people who worked in the bar and restaurant. The staff are laid off until further notice.

"There was some uncertainty around whether we could even offer outdoor seating to consume that food, so until we get some more clarity around that, we're not offering any sort of grab and go or takeout options," Cheney said.

The operators of Crabbe Mountain say a situation where a number of employees need to self-isolate is a real concern for the business. Crabbe ended last season early because of the pandemic. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

There are still between 35 and 40 employees working at Crabbe Mountain, though Cheney said the ski hill was struggling with staff even before the new restrictions because of a labour shortage.

Some employees, such as first aid ski patrollers, are critical to operations, and their positions aren't easily backfilled, Cheney said. If they have to self-isolate, he added, there's always a worry Crabbe will have to close.

"As staff have to self-isolate, we're just handcuffed that much more."

Crabbe Mountain, which typically has a capacity for about 1,500 people, has postponed all of its seasonal snow-school programs until further notice, moving instead to private lessons with household bubbles to maintain physical distancing.

Still, Cheney said, Crabbe is seeing an uptick in memberships and ticket sales.

"We're fortunate to be in an area where we can safely operate under these restrictions and offer a release for people to get out and exercise and recreate with their bubbles."

Poley Mountain, near Sussex, did not respond to a CBC request for an interview.