New Brunswick announces first confirmed case of monkeypox

New Brunswick has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

Public Health announced the confirmed case Friday evening.

In a statement, Public Health did not provide details on the age or gender of the infected individual, but said the individual did not recently travel outside the province.

Public Health said they are working to identify the source of the infection and to identify and notify close contacts.

"New Brunswickers should know that monkeypox virus spreads by close contact with infected humans or animals and does not spread like COVID-19," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

While this is the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the province, it's not the first suspected case.

Back in June, Public Health announced an individual suspected of having monkeypox had tested negative.

But it said it was fair to say it was a suspected case because of where that individual had travelled and clinical photos.

The most common symptoms of monkeypox are fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

Some people develop a rash and lesions on their face and body.