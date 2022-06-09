'Monkey lady' of Mount Middleton delights in plush primates
Diane Alcock showcases huge collection of stuffed monkeys swinging on trees in front of her home
There's some monkey business going on at a home in Mount Middleton, a small community near Sussex.
Hundreds of stuffed primates — hanging from trees, sitting on lawn chairs, sporting hats and sunglasses — create a jungle-land spectacle in rural New Brunswick.
Diane Alcock is the person who created and overseas this plush zoo.
Known as the monkey lady, over the past 26 years Alcock has collected more than 500 monkeys, orangutans, baboons and chimpanzees, though not all are on display in her yard. Many are in her house and garage, as well.
WATCH / Monkey business: stuffed apes swinging on treetops
Alcock said she enjoys the reaction the primates provoke when people discover her colourful yard, especially among children.
"People just stop and take pictures and yell awesome! It's neat," she said. "It's great.
"And the kids love it. We've got quite a few kids on the road that come up and look at the monkeys."
Alcock bought her first monkey, named Ralph, at a yard sale while at a campground in Mill Cove.
When she positioned the primate in a tree on her site, she noticed people stopping to take photos.
"Kids brought me some, and every yard sale I went to I bought monkeys," she said. "The kids just said, 'We are going to the monkey lady.' That's how I got the [nickname]."
Hey, hey, we're the monkeys
She can't really explain why she loves this primate paradise so much.
Her real joy is seeing other people delight in the spectacle. She said it's what keeps her going.
"I didn't think it was going to grow as big as it did. It just happened. I like monkeys."
She continues to frequent yard sales and flea markets looking for more to add to her troop.
She and her husband Gordon are looking to fill every bare branch within sight.
"It's a feeling of enjoyment for us and satisfaction to see the kids appreciate something like that," Gordon said.
"If the kids appreciate it, we appreciate it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?