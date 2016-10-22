Flemming denies favouritism in appointment of ex-PC leadership candidate to Vitalité board

Health Minister Ted Flemming says there was no political favouritism in his appointment of a former Progressive Conservative Party leadership candidate to the board of the Vitalité Health Network.

Flemming said he approved the choice of Moncton lawyer Monica Barley because of her qualifications, not because of her PC ties.

"Monica Barley is smart. She is bright. She is a successful person both in law in business and I think she would be a great contributor to the board," he said.

"I don't know where the Liberals all of a sudden find out that to have any exposure to anyone on a political basis disqualifies you from public service."

Barley ran for the PC leadership in 2016, a race won by Premier Blaine Higgs. Flemming endorsed her in that race.

'Doesn't pass the smell test'

"This thing doesn't pass the smell test," said Liberal MLA Keith Chiasson.

"You're asking a former candidate to the leadership … to sit on the Vitalité board, knowing that the next couple of years will be very important because of the health reforms that Higgs wants to put forward. … If it looks fishy and it smells fishy, it must be fishy."

Barley is one of three new appointments to the board, along with Bathurst lawyer Liza Robichaud and Dr. Aurel Schofield of Moncton.

The trio replace three elected board members who left the board in the last six months: two who resigned in protest over proposed health reforms and one who decided not to serve an extra year until board elections, which were postponed until next May.

All three will be interim members until those elections take place.

Vitalité CEO Gilles Lanteigne said the health authority went looking for qualified people with skills that the board needed and then recommended the names to Flemming.

He said he didn't know Barley had been a PC leadership candidate until partway through that process.

"For some reason, I didn't even know she had presented herself" for the leadership, he said. "I'm not sure when I arrived and when that occurred, but I don't really remember her being in the picture."

Lanteigne became CEO in 2015 so he was in the job when Barley ran.

Barley did not respond to a request for comment.

Denies plan to revive reforms

Flemming also rejected Chiasson's suggestion that Barley was put on the board to pave the way for health reforms.

In February, he and the two health authorities announced the nighttime closure of emergency departments at six small hospitals, a move designed to free up doctors to see more patients during the day when demand is higher.

Higgs cancelled the plan and promised not to proceed without community consultations, which have not happened yet because of COVID-19.

Flemming said it's "absolutely untrue" that there's a secret plan to revive the reforms. "I reject that to the fullest extent."

In March, Higgs promised emergency departments would not close in return for getting support from opposition parties to pass his budget quickly at the onset of the pandemic.

New Brunswick's two health authorities have boards made up of eight elected members and seven appointed members.

Lanteigne, who will retire as Vitalité CEO in October, said he would prefer to see an all-appointed board chosen on the basis of qualifications.

"When you're elected, these people are always sort of caught in between the role they perceive as representation of the population that has elected them, and their role looking at rules and regulations, what are the laws and mandate of the organization and fulfilling them."

He said that was what happened with two board members, Norma McGraw and Jean-Marie Nadeau, who quit earlier this year over the health reforms.

Flemming said he agreed that was an issue and would not rule out changing the legislation in the future.

"The acts says what it says, for now," he said.

"At any time we should be constantly looking for self-improvement, and the world of governance changes, and we should be focusing at all times on best practices.

"I think it's important we have the most competent, capable and able people that we can get. … Any government of any political stripe should in my judgment work toward that end."