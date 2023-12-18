Another Monday wind, rain storm hitting New Brunswick

Just a week after New Brunswick was faced with strong winds and heavy rains that brought localized flooding, toppled trees and tens of thousands of power outages —- another storm is rolling in.

Warm temperatures arrived ahead of the storm, with double digits for some areas of the province.

Environment Canada weather warnings are in place for much of the province

Despite some similarities to last week's storm, including warm weather, heavy rain and gusting winds, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said, "this isn't the fast-moving system that we saw last Monday."

We are currently monitoring the weather. Crews are ready to respond if outages occur. We would like to remind our customers to be prepared by having their 72-hour emergency kit ready: <a href="https://t.co/SBpNj9fVSo">https://t.co/SBpNj9fVSo</a> —@NB_Power

The storm is set to hit all of the Maritime provinces.

Simpkin said 15 to 25 millimetres of rain can be expected Monday, but there will be pockets of 50 millimetres or more from now until Tuesday morning.

She said winds will be gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour by Monday afternoon, before diminishing to 30 to 50 kilometres an hour overnight.

Simpkin warned of pooling water and cautioned drivers not to drive through it if its depth is unknown.

The Environment Canada warning also advised residents to secure outdoor decorations.

N.B. Power said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that crews were ready to respond if outages occurred. On Monday morning, slightly under 500 N.B. Power customers were affected by outages.

Last week, some residents in the Kennebecasis Valley area went without power from Monday to Thursday. A spokesperson said at the time that efforts were slow because crews could not go up in buckets until wind speeds calmed down.