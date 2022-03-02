Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton welcomes two new Arctic wolves

Siku is no longer a lone wolf.

The 10-year-old male Arctic wolf at the Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton has two new arrivals to hopefully give him a pack to live with.

"We were down to one male and we brought these two young females in from the Toronto Zoo and we're currently acclimatizing them," said Jill Marvin, director of Magnetic Hill Zoo and Park.

Valentia and Viola are almost two years old, and they're still getting to know Siku.

"We have a pen within the pen so the females are residing in that pen, while we get used to their behaviours, we get used to what they like to eat and that they get accustomed to them," Marvin said.

"So our male can come as close to the fence as he wants and we can watch the behaviours there and everything we've seen so far seems very, very positive," she said.

Arctic wolves live in groups of 8 to 10 animals, and there is a social order that includes a dominant male and female.

Marvin says Arctic wolves are highly social animals, and by everything they've seen so far, the zookeepers feel the new additions will be a good fit.

But there's no timeline for them to be put in the same space.

"We can see that one female appears to be more dominant than the other female and we see a good interaction toward the two animals but until they get into a physical contact there will be some adjustments that they'll make." she said.

Jill Marvin is the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Park in Moncton. She says Arctic wolves are social animals, and the hope is Siku, Valentina and Viola will form a pack. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Siku often checks out Val and Viola through the fence, and they watch him closely.

Siku is no longer able to reproduce, so the idea is not for the wolves to breed. Marvin says it's more about forming a pack that's appropriate for the size of the exhibit.

As they get to know each other, the wolves are learning to communicate using social cues.

"That's too close. I get food first, I'm the one that gets that, that's my spot. And that's something that we're going to have to watch," she said.

Valentina and Viola are both nearing two years old, and came from the Toronto Zoo. They keep an eye on Siku, through the fence. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"If two animals want the same thing that's where a negative interaction could happen. They might work it out or it might be a little bit more challenging. We have every reason to hope it will go well."

Although Arctic wolves are not endangered, Marvin says global warming is causing problems for them, like loss of prey and habitat.

The Arctic wolves will be on display as the Magnetic Hill begins it's winter opening. The zoo will be open every Sunday in March from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Marvin says it will give people the opportunity to see "winter hardy" animals. Only a portion of the zoo is open but there are a number of activities planned. Tickets are limited.