Moncton youth wins $30,000 Amazon scholarship

Moncton's Jonathan (Joonhan) Ryu is among the first 10 recipients of a $30,000 Amazon scholarship and internship award.

The Amazon Future Engineer scholarship program, according to the company, aims to remove the financial burden for exceptional students from underserved backgrounds, with the ultimate goal of building a more diverse technology industry workforce in Canada.

The first-year electrical and computer engineering student, who now goes to the University of Toronto, will get $30,000 spread out over four years and will have an opportunity to participate in a paid summer internship at one of Amazon's Canadian tech hubs.

Ryu says he's grateful for the recognition.

"Finding validation by another program that is built specifically for this purpose, to empower those that have grown up in underserved communities as Amazon puts, is actually a great help to me and is third-party proof of what I have done," said Ryu.

Growing up in Moncton as an immigrant

Ryu immigrated to New Brunswick in 2011 from South Korea and became a citizen in 2015.

As a graduate from Harrison Trimble High School, Ryu is known for being active in the community. He was a volunteer at the Dieppe Public Library, shelving books and helping prepare for events such as arts and crafts for younger children.

A skilled pianist and violinist, Ryu was part of the New Brunswick Youth Orchestra and was involved in his local church, the Holy Family Church in Moncton, where he often performed.

He also he helped raise funds through his musical performances to help the church remain open a few years ago.

Ryu performed in a fundraising concert in 2018 to help Holy Family Church stay open. (Submitted)

Ryu believes it's his involvement in the community that set him apart from other candidates.

"Even though I've [achieved] most of my aspirations myself, creating a strong bond with the community is what I believe this scholarship program was looking for and then [finding someone who was] leading by example," said Ryu.

Giving back to the community

Ryu says he was surprised and relieved to see the brown Amazon shipping box that contained his award.

Except he didn't find it on his doorstep -- he was presented it by his local church.

"The way Amazon delivered the scholarship to me happened during mass at church [while] I was sitting there thinking if it did arrive, it will most likely arrive at home as [it did with] other people," said Ryu.

Ryu says the feedback and support from the community reaffirms just how much they've helped him get to where he is today.

"I realized [Amazon] greatly emphasized the community I am surrounded by," said Ryu. "By emphasizing this aspect, it helped me realize that the community never leaves me even though I am in a physically different location."

Raising awareness for scholarship opportunities

Ryu is the only Maritimes recipient, and was selected from almost 150 applicants this year.

He hopes that this scholarship encourages other soon-to-be graduates to look for similar opportunities.

"I really wish others looking for similar careers and looking ultimately toward a brighter future, I want them to know of the many opportunities they will find just by looking around themselves and finding the value in independent learning."