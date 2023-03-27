Moncton teen released before sentencing for 2022 shooting death

A Moncton teen who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Joedin Leger was released with conditions on Thursday after his sentencing was delayed.

The 19-year-old was one of six people originally charged with first-degree murder in the April 25, 2022, shooting death of Leger.

In September, during an appearance in Moncton youth court, he pleaded guilty to a new charge of manslaughter. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits naming him because he was under 19 at the time of the crime.

Last month, Judge Brigitte Volpé said she wouldn't issue a sentencing decision because she believed the Crown and defence were incorrectly interpreting the law. Both jointly recommended a maximum sentence of three years under the Youth Criminal justice Act, saying one-third would be served in the community.

RCMP previously said Leger was shot at a duplex in Moncton's north end and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Volpé issued a publication ban that prohibits reporting parts of the October sentencing hearing, including the facts the teenager has admitted, because five others are to be tried in January in connection with Leger's death.

The man appeared in court by video on Thursday, when sentencing was expected to continue.

Judge Camille Vautour was present and said he would preside over the sentencing, since Volpé is unavailable until at least Jan. 2.

Vautour re-scheduled the sentencing for Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard moved to have the 19-year-old released with conditions until the hearing. The motion was approved by the judge.

Under the conditions of release, the man is required to remain at his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day, not possess any weapons, not consume or possess any drugs or alcohol, and have no contact with the other people involved or with members of the victim's family.

The charges against the other five people involved, who are being tried together, were reduced earlier this year. Four are charged with manslaughter and one faces a second-degree murder charge.