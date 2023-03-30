Renowned Acadian youth choir to take the stage at New York's Carnegie Hall

An acclaimed New Brunswick youth choir is exploring all that New York City has to offer this week, including a trip to Carnegie Hall. But unlike most tourists, this group won't be sitting in the audience.

Les Jeunes Chanteurs d'Acadie, the well-known Dieppe group of 11-18-year-olds directed by Nadine Hébert, will be performing in Canada at Carnegie under conductors Carrie Tennant, from Vancouver Youth Choirs, and Jamie Hillman from the University of Toronto.

A total of seven Canadian choirs, accompanied by a string quartet, will perform in the concert and sing a repertoire in French, English and Anishinaabemowin.

Hébert, who is the grand-niece of founder Sister Lorette Gallant, said the choir was given the repertoire to learn in January.

"My choir has been really, really keen on getting it done and learning all their music at home and working hard. So they're ready," she said.

Nadine Hébert, the director of Les Jeunes Chanteurs d'Acadie, will be watching her students take the Carnegie Hall stage on Saturday night. (Radio-Canada)

Hébert said the choir has been rehearsing every Monday night with some additional rehearsals leading up to the show.

But come Saturday night, with two other choir directors handling conducting duties, Hébert will be in the audience.

"I always say, it's like I'm sitting as a proud mom, a choir mom, and I switch roles. I worked hard to prepare them … and then I hand them over to someone else, but [I'm] always very, very proud and quite emotional," she said.

Maya LeBlanc, a member of Les Jeunes Chanteurs d'Acadie for six years, said she's made friends through the choir and is excited to perform with them in New York.

She said the repertoire is different from what they normally do, so it's been a good challenge.

LeBlanc, who is from Memramcook, said she's excited to meet the other choirs they will be performing with.

"Hearing it with all the choirs together is going to be really cool," she said.

And with the choir already in New York, they've taken on the role of tourists before rehearsals begin. The group saw Wicked on Broadway, did a tour on a double-decker bus and explored Battery Park.

But knowing that performing at Carnegie Hall lies at the end of the week has everyone excited, said LeBlanc.

She said she never could have imagined singing at the storied concert hall.

"It's a dream come true."

The choir will be performing all of the songs from the Carnegie Hall performance on May 14 at St. John's United Church in downtown Moncton.