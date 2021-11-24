Moncton outreach workers have new, mobile tool to help people who are homeless

A program designed to help people who are homeless in Moncton has a new tool to help reach those in need.

A specially designed van means workers can go anywhere to deliver services through the YMCA's ReConnect program, said Trevor Goodwin, senior director of outreach services for YMCA Moncton.

Goodwin said getting to people and having all the items they need was becoming a challenge.

"We were divided up into our own personal cars, and sometimes you come across someone who's in need, and they need something, and you don't have it with you," Goodwin said.

"So you're having to leave them in that situation and travel back to various locations and get it."

Now a large black van has been modified to deliver goods and services.

"We've got charging stations, we've got boot and mitt warmers, we've got storage for water and other things," Goodwin said.

"We've got food, medical supplies, we've got some harm reduction supplies, we've got emergency supplies. So clothing, boots, hats, hand warmers, sleeping bags, tarps."

There is also WiFi and a fold-out desk, so staff can do intakes and conduct housing assessments onsite. Goodwin said outreach workers can also do case management and followup work wherever the client is located.

The new van is equipped with everything from clothing to medical supplies. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Goodwin said the van was purchased with a grant through the Human Development Council's Reaching Home program.

"The Reconnect program has been around for 20 years, and this is the first time that we've had something like this and something we can call our own," he said.

"It represents us and highlights the work that we're doing for the clients."

Goodwin said ReConnect is open during the day, Monday through Friday, but as colder weather moves in, workers will be out in the evenings and weekends, checking on people.

For a number of reasons, Goodwin said, there's been an increase in the number of clients over the last few months.

"The rent increases in the city are pushing our seniors and people on fixed income unfortunately out into shelters and into the streets," he said. "And then just people struggling with mental health.

ReConnect operates Monday through Friday during the day, but Goodwin says services will increase as temperatures dip. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"And we know there is a huge meth crisis in the city that's affecting people and their ability to stay, to be stable and housed, so we're definitely seeing an increase, unfortunately."

Goodwin said the cold weather also means more people need emergency supplies, and more people need housing.

He hopes the new van helps make the process easier.

"This way we can bring everything with us," he said. "We have it so if we meet them in the middle of the woods, or if we meet them downtown on the street corner, they can come in the van, they can be out of the elements, and we're able to assist them."