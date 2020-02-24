Moncton Y offering new program for people with dementia

A new program being launched at the YMCA of Greater Moncton will give people with dementia a chance to socialize.

The program, which will be offered on Monday mornings, will be tailored specifically to individuals with dementia.

"The new program will be a modified version of our Adult Day Program, scaled down so as not to be overwhelming to those with dementia," said Shannon Geldart, co-ordinator of the Y's Adult Day Program and the new Monday program.

The Adult Day Program has been around for 20 years, but, as the age of the participants trends younger and younger, Geldart said older individuals living with dementia are finding it harder to be in the noisy space.

"The idea was to have a separate program that can be a quieter, more relaxed space where they can form a sense of community," she said.

Shannon Geldart, left, and Jaime McLellan of the YMCA of Greater Moncton are offering a new day program for people living with dementia. (Twitter)

Geldart said the group will be kept to a small number of around eight people, so she can tailor the program to each person's needs as well, once she gets to know them.

"I do plan to get to know them well to see what their needs, likes are, and so we can build from there and really target their specific needs," she said.

Engaging participants

Jamie McLellan, senior director of education, youth leadership and global initiatives at the Y, said they have a number of activities planned to engage participants both mentally and physically.

They hope to host tea socials where participants can chat, and they will bring down trainers to run chair yoga classes.

Geldart said there will be some sensory activities as well, such as music therapy and visits from therapy animals, and brain stimulating activities like puzzles, crosswords and board games.

McLellan said a number of people with dementia have participated in the Adult Day Program, and they have had nothing but good feedback.

She said having the structured social space allows them to stay in their homes with their loved ones longer.

"It gives them time to come socialize, and it gives their caregivers time to get things done and take care of themselves as well," she said.

Space for caregivers, too

Geldart said caregiving for someone with dementia can be demanding, and she hopes the program will offer them a chance to take a break.

"We know that a lot of caregivers often feel isolated themselves just because care can be so extensive, so we feel like this will give them a really good chance to have those four hours on a Monday that they can do whatever it is that they need to do," she said.

Starting March 9, the Y will offer free trials from 8:30 a.m. to noon Mondays to give individuals with dementia and their caregivers a chance to try the program, said Geldart. There will be one free trial per participant.

"We want to make sure that our program is a good fit for them, and that they are a good fit for our program. So we're hoping to be able to meet everybody then, kind of get to know their needs, introduce our program to them," she said.

The cost of the Monday morning program is $16 per day.