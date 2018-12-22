Skip to Main Content
Moncton woman charged with attempted murder
Moncton woman charged with attempted murder

A 52-year-old woman from Moncton has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, police say.

RCMP responded to a call of a woman being stabbed in a parking lot

A woman in her 40s was taken to a Moncton hospital and treated for injuries on Friday. (Wade Perry)

A 52-year-old woman from Moncton has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, police say.

At about 5 p.m. on Friday, Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a call of a woman being stabbed in a parking lot of a business on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard in Moncton.

Police said the woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital and later released.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing in a parking lot on Vaughn Harvey Boulevard on Friday. (Wade Perry)

A short time after the incident, a suspect was located at a residence in Moncton and arrested, according to a news release.

She was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Moncton on Dec. 27.

The investigation is continuing, RCMP said.

