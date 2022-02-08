Moncton to test lifting city-wide overnight winter parking ban

Moncton is considering allowing city-wide on-street parking this winter, with some exceptions.

On-street parking is banned in most of the city from Dec. 1 to April 15 between midnight and 7 a.m., with an exception since 2016 for downtown.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of changing the rules during a committee meeting Monday. A final vote is expected at a future council meeting.

The change would see parking allowed across the city by default.

The ban can be reimposed for storms or if crews need to clear sidewalks and streets. It will be up to residents to check if parking is banned.

"We were apprehensive at first when we went down this strategy because parking bans have been with the city for a long, long time," Don Morehouse, the city's director of public works, told councillors.

Don Morehouse, Moncton's director of public works, says the approach tested downtown since 2016 has worked out well. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said a six year pilot allowing on-street parking downtown has gone well, and staff are recommending expanding it.

"Typically, downtown, we found there was a good level of compliance," Morehouse said.

"We ran into more issues of non-compliance probably outside of the downtown region. So hopefully this will actually take our resources and dedicate them to areas that are more of an issue."

He said the city will evaluate how the change goes this winter before making a recommendation to council next year on whether to make it permanent.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold called the change good news.

"We've certainly heard from a lot of citizens that were advocating for this," Arnold said.

Morehouse said the city will update its website, social media and use a system called Moncton Alerts people can sign up for to warn them when the ban is being reimposed.