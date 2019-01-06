Wildcats trade for 2 defencemen after losing Le Coultre

The Moncton Wildcats will be without defenceman Simon Le Coultre for the remainder of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season.

Le Coultre, 19, will return to his native Switzerland to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced on its website.

The Wildcats made two trades on Sunday to help make up for the loss.

They acquired Finnish defenceman Aleksi Anttalainen from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2019, and defenceman Jérémie Hébert from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Le Coultre has tried to play through the injury since hurting it during a pre-season game. In 27 games this season, he had 10 goals and 17 points.

He also competed for Switzerland at the recent world junior hockey championship in B.C.

The Wildcats were in third place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference heading into action Sunday.