The Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League fired their head coach and director of hockey operations on Saturday.

A news release from the Wildcats say the organization decided to let go of John Torchetti "for internal reasons" and because a "change was required."

Torchetti returned to the position of head coach and director of hockey operations in January. He had previously coached the team in 2006.

"As this is a personnel-related matter, the organization will have no further comment," the release said.

Assistant Coach Darryl Boyce will step into the role of interim head coach. Ritchie Thibeau, the assistant director of hockey operations, will take over Torchetti's role as director.

Moncton is ranked in the top-10 in the Canadian Hockey League and has 24 wins and nine losses for 48 points, third best in the QMJHL.